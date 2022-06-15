Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of Braze stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 77,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,996.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.