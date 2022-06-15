Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,500 ($42.48).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.19) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($59.47) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,658.33 ($44.40).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,072 ($25.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,025 ($24.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,478 ($66.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,948.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,530.09.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

