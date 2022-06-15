Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRZE. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth about $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,082,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

