Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($109.38) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($91.15) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR opened at €70.78 ($73.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €71.63 and a 200 day moving average of €74.30. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.