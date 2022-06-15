Head to Head Comparison: Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) and Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) and Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cooper Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cooper Companies and Bausch + Lomb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 0 2 8 0 2.80 Bausch + Lomb 0 4 7 0 2.64

Cooper Companies presently has a consensus target price of $432.89, suggesting a potential upside of 37.46%. Bausch + Lomb has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 70.44%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than Cooper Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Companies and Bausch + Lomb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 30.20% 9.48% 6.15% Bausch + Lomb N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cooper Companies and Bausch + Lomb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $2.92 billion 5.32 $2.94 billion $19.04 16.54 Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.27 $182.00 million N/A N/A

Cooper Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch + Lomb.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Bausch + Lomb on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women's health care, which provides medical devices, fertility, genomics, diagnostics, and contraception to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including PARAGARD, uterine manipulators, retractors, closure products, point of care products, LEEP products, endosee, and illuminate and fetal pillows; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, and embryo options and preimplantation genetic testing. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments and treatments for various eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases; and and contact lenses for therapeutic use. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and instrumental tools and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

