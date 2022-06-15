Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $148.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.55.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Tencent alerts:

Shares of TCEHY opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.41. Tencent has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is 5.57%.

Tencent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.