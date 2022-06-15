EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NYSE EVTC opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,782,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

