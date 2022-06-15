Reviewing Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.41% REX American Resources 6.18% 10.03% 8.96%

Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and REX American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A REX American Resources $774.80 million 0.66 $52.36 million $8.35 10.33

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gores Holdings VIII and REX American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

REX American Resources has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given REX American Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Gores Holdings VIII on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

REX American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

