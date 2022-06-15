Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.47.

GEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$26.76 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.43 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.09%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,220,858.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,472 shares of company stock worth $8,972,879.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.