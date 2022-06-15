Brokerages Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Target Price at $69.67

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,649,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,490,000 after purchasing an additional 96,933 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,450,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,661,000 after purchasing an additional 86,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $89,561,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Renewable Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

