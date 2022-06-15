Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 891,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,318,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,903. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLS opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

