iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get iStar alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iStar by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 229,042 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 26.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 328,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAR stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iStar has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

About iStar (Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.