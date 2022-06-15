The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 3.75.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

BODY opened at 1.35 on Friday. Beachbody has a 1 year low of 0.91 and a 1 year high of 13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $419.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 198.92 million for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beachbody will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

