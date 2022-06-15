SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 12.67.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SmartRent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at 4.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.98. SmartRent has a one year low of 3.55 and a one year high of 15.14.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 34.67 million for the quarter.

About SmartRent (Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.