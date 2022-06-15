NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Given Average Rating of “” by Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.95 per share, with a total value of 986,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,487,471 shares in the company, valued at 52,137,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 168,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,785 shares in the company, valued at 1,358,255.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 229,906 shares of company stock worth $3,557,835.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,879,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 14.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.52. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 12.64 and a 52-week high of 16.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

