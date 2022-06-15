DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIDI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $2,002,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $8,444,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.64. DiDi Global has a 12 month low of 1.37 and a 12 month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%.

About DiDi Global (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.