Contrasting Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Versus Systems and Brightcove.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brightcove 0 2 1 0 2.33

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 343.18%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 219.92%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Brightcove.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Brightcove’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 8.98 -$17.85 million ($0.70) -0.81 Brightcove $211.09 million 1.27 $5.40 million ($0.03) -215.33

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -1,009.81% -67.10% -51.98% Brightcove -0.65% 3.99% 1.83%

Summary

Brightcove beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

