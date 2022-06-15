Financial Comparison: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 27.16% 15.62% 1.12% Sierra Bancorp 28.71% 11.16% 1.17%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CNB Financial and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CNB Financial pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $213.03 million 1.86 $57.71 million $3.22 7.31 Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.26 $43.01 million $2.57 8.23

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 8, 2022, the company operated a private banking division; three loan production office; one drive-up office; and 45 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

