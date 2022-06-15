Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) vs. Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Open Text’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 29.68 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Open Text $3.39 billion 2.98 $310.67 million $1.74 21.41

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sharing Economy International and Open Text, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Open Text 0 1 3 0 2.75

Open Text has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.24%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Open Text is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility and Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -2,151.90% N/A -94.17% Open Text 13.66% 20.16% 8.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Open Text beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform. The company also provides Discovery platform that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics; OpenText Developer Cloud; key developer API services; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; digital process automation solutions, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses; and OpenText Digital Experience platform. In addition, it offers customer support programs, including access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets; and consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise and mid-market companies, public sector agencies, small and medium-sized businesses, and direct consumers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, ATOS, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp., Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Tata Consultancy Services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

