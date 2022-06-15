Analysts Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Target Price at $28.00

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

LAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $754.33 million, a PE ratio of -76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $14,825,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $8,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $4,763,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.