Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Somer Webb purchased 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTC opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.43. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

