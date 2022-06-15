ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $13.69 on Friday. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 464.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

