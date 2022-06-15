CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on CTS. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CTS stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 0.66. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.
CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.53%.
CTS Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
