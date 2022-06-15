Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($21.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.3217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 29.27%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

