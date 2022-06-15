Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.09).

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

