Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.09).
Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.