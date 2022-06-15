Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives $51.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $24.91 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

