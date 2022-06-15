STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

