HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMST. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $659.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,910 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

