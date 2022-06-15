Contrasting AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and Its Peers

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million -$18.97 million -10.44 AST SpaceMobile Competitors $3.19 billion $344.44 million 1.41

AST SpaceMobile’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile Competitors 124 429 606 19 2.44

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.01%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 65.20%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s peers have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% AST SpaceMobile Competitors -91.28% -63.89% -12.35%

Summary

AST SpaceMobile peers beat AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.