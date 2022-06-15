Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE JHG opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 201,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

