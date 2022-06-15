EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQBBF. Barclays started coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

EQBBF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

