IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $130.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $158.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after purchasing an additional 840,902 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.