Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Cowen

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OM opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $56,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,656.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,480 shares of company stock worth $6,152,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

