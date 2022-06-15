Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given “Buy” Rating at Sidoti

Sidoti reissued their buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.33.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 164,878 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,343,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

