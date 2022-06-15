Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($88.60) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.53) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($71.23).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,555 ($67.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,705.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,496.11. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.18), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,665.49).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.