Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

