Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.86.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.