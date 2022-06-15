II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IIVI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $46,448,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of II-VI by 25.9% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in II-VI by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.