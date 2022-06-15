Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,996.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Braze by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

