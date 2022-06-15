Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $204.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
