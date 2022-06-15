Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Cowen

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $643.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $915,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,386.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,480 shares of company stock worth $6,152,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

