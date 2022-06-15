Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of KAMN opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.24. Kaman has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

