Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $12,348,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $4,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

