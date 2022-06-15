Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.15.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $12,348,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $4,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.