Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $23.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at $27,337,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,319,099 shares of company stock valued at $42,962,642 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

