Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Docebo stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $908.94 million, a PE ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Docebo by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

