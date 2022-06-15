Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of IDN opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 196.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.