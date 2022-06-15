IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.64 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.