Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 55.83%.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,463 shares of company stock worth $3,244,615. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

