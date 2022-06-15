ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

