Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. Eastern has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at $496,327. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eastern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eastern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

